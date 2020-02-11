Get, set, explore

1 Buddhist period

The Lonad Caves, located 10 kilometres away from Kalyan in Lonad village, comprise a group of rock-cut Buddhist temples built in circa 5 AD.

2 Adil Shahi regime

The Kali Masjid and Maqbara is near Kala Talao. The maqbara was contructed by subhedar Matabar Khan in memory of his

3 Peshwa period

The Pokhran-Kand precinct houses four temples — Sri Ram Temple, Shiva Temple, Akshat Ganpati Temple and the Lakshmi Narayan temple, all of which are in good condition. You can also stop by residential complexes or ‘wadas’ like Bhide Wada, Phadke Wada and Kane Wada.

