Get set for this fest

Friday

Haitus Kaiyote

The Grammy nominated four-member band from Australia had Goa grooving in 2018, when they came to India for the first time to headline the Jazz India Circuit. If you missed them, this is your chance to enjoy some experimental soul music. And do ensure you log on today and have your eyes glued to the screen because all acts that are part of the festival are one-time performances only.

Saturday

Phum Viphurit

Largely recognised as Thailand’s first indie-pop star, the singer has made waves around the world, starting with his debut album Manchild and then his single Lover Boy, whose music video has notched over 69 million views on YouTube.

Sunday

The Lumineers

Drawing from a variety of influences - from Beethoven to Bruce Springsteen - the Grammy-nominated American folk rock band has been a regular on the Billboard charts.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 199

