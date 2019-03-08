Get Sher-locked at this literature festival at Cumballa Hill

things-to-do

Fan of the iconic fictional detective? Head over to this literature festival

Nurturing their passion for reading, writing and everything to do with words, three doctors — Sudhir Ajja, Yashodhara Mhatre and Suchitra Dalvie — got together to form Katharsis last month. Under its umbrella, they have been hosting workshops to bring together Mumbai's readers and writers to engage with each other's work.

This Saturday, they are organising the second edition of the Sherlock Holmes Literature Festival, where fans of the famous fictional detective can meet like-minded readers and socialise with them.



(From left) Yashodhara Mhatre, Sudhir Ajja, and Suchitra Dalvie

"There is Comic-Con for the comic and movie fans, there is the Jaipur Literature Festival for those from the literary background, but there aren't many platforms where the general reader can come out and discuss a character or what they like or don't like in a book. We thought of getting a group together where we could do just this," says Mhatre.



"Sherlock is a favourite because it has been written by a doctor. There was a lot of forensic stuff that we could identify with. Besides, the Sherlock series has stood the test of time, with fans of the books, movies and television series," she adds.

Participants can also take a quiz on the character and get to know some interesting trivia. And if you plan on attending this one, don't forget to cosplay as Sherlock or a character from the Holmes universe. For, proving you are the biggest Sherlockian out there is "Elementary, my dear Watson."

On: March 9, 5 pm to 7 pm

At: Crossword, Mohammedbhai Mansion, August Kranti Marg, Cumballa Hill.

Call: 66272100

