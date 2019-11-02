Get spooked over drinks

Halloween might be over, but there is still time to get spooked. Day of the Dead is a tradition followed in Mexico, where people dress up in their scariest best as a homage to their ancestors who have passed away, celebrating their afterlife in the process. An Andheri pub is bringing the celebrations to the suburbs, by encouraging patrons to dress up in creepy costumes. Turn up and sip on Halloween-themed cocktails like smoking skull and blood sucker.

On Tonight, 9 pm onwards

At Hard Rock Cafe, Sharyans Audeu, Fun Cinema Lane, near Balaji Telefilms, off Veera Desai Road, Andheri West.

Call 8861005839

Entry Rs 1,000 (full cover)

