Get Suhana Khan's airport look in four easy steps; shop here

Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter was spotted at Mumbai airport over the weekend. The star kid was spotted wearing a white crop top, which she paired with a black jacket and white track pants for the outing. This casual outfit is the perfect attire for your next relaxed outing with friends. Take a look!

Regular Fit Crop Top:

These shirts are made from premium quality material to make you feel cool and comfortable. It will look very chic if you pair it with leggings or jeans. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 499 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Denim Black Jacket:

Amazon presents an exclusive range of denim shrugs that are apt western, formal and casual wear. This is a jacket which can be matched with formals and casuals. Add this one to your wardrobe and match it with shirts and t-shirts to enhance the look. Buy this one at the discounted price of Rs 420 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Cotton track pants for women:

An ideal combination of comfort and style for fitness enthusiasts is this pair of track pants that can be worn all day long with complete ease and comfort. These track pants come with an elasticated waistband and hem to give a snug fit and all-day comfort. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 459 only. Shop here.

White Sneakers:

Designed for everyday casual wear, these trendy sneakers are a comfortable pair with a modern accent. They are constructed with a faux leather exterior, which provides good resistance to stains and moisture. The insoles are well padded and lined with mesh for soft comfort. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 399 only. Shop here.

