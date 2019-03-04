Get summer ready with these five must have beauty products

fashion

With fuzzy warmth, summer also brings along tanning, dullness and skin damage. So here's a list of summer essentials you must include in your beauty routine to beat the heat and stay gorgeous.

With summer almost here, its time to pamper and protect your skin with the harmful UV rays that can make your skin dull and tanned. Fighting pollution and UV rays together can be tough, but not with these magical products that not only protect your skin but also moisturise and leave it soft and fresh all day.

So here are five essentials you would need to get summer ready:

1. Lakme Sun Expert SPF 50 PA+++ Ultra Matte Lotion

The Lakme Sun Expert range provides guaranteed protection from upto 97 percent from harmful sun rays. It is the all-round care and protection that your skin needs this summer. With the new non-sticky and light formulation created especially for the hot and humid Indian weather, you don’t have any excuses to skip it! Also, this range comes with a 12-hour protection tag which means you can be rest assured all day long after application. Shop here

2. Biotique Sandalwood Lotion 50+ SPF Sunscreen

This nutrient-rich lotion is blended with sandalwood, saffron, wheat germ, honey and bark of the Arjun tree to keep skin soft, fair and moisturized. Protects skin with broad spectrum SPF 50 UVA/UVB sunscreen. Very water resistant retains SPF after 80 minutes in the water. Shop here

3. Nivea Sunscreen Moisturiser, SPF 30PA+

NIVEA Sun provides immediate protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. It's PA++ and Advanced Collagen Protect formula protects the skin's collagen to help prevent wrinkles caused by frequent sun exposure. With its light, non-sticky and water-resistant formula, NIVEA Sun is the most effective way to protect your skin from the Sun. Shop here

4. Himalaya Herbals Protective Sunscreen Lotion

Himalaya’s Protective Sunscreen Lotion is a double-action formulation that protects you from harmful UV rays and, at the same time, nourishes your skin. Key ingredients: Spiked Ginger Lily has a wide range of therapeutic benefits. Aloe Vera, known for its many healing properties, can be used topically or consumed in its juice form. The leaf of this plant has a number of therapeutic properties. A natural UV inhibitor, its hydrating, softening and intense moisturizing properties nourish the skin. Shop here

5. Lotus Herbals Aloesoft Daily Body Lotion, SPF-20

Lotus Herbals Aloe Soft Daily Body Lotion is a dream product for tropical weathers. This lightweight, non-greasy formula gets easily absorbed into your skin without making it feel sticky or greasy. Cucumber extracts present in the formulation instantly calm your skin with a cooling effect & make it feel nourished & refreshed. This SPF 20 body lotion is just the protection your skin needs from the harmful UV rays of a mildly persistent summer. Shop here

This summer do not shy away, stay moisturised and gorgeous with these essentials.

