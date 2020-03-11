Get that colour off

Paras Tomar grew up playing Holi in Himachal Pradesh before he moved to Mumbai. Each year, during the festival of colours, the social media influencer and former TV presenter, reaches out for home remedies in the aftermath of the revelry. While this practice started off by borrowing his grandmother's recipes, he has now created treatments of his own, known as Paras ke nushke, which, he tells us, will come quite handy the morning after.

Skin ritual

Cleanse all: First things first, wash your face, and apply coconut oil on your face as it removes all the extra colour, and aids in opening the pores, which is what is needed after having exposed your face to plenty of colours for long hours. "Secondly, make sure you cleanse with a coconut oil or cleansing milk. Next up, the toning of your skin as it makes sure the colour doesn't stay — don't wash your face for at least an hour after applying it. Next, use a moisturiser. Don't forget your ears and scalp, for which almond oil is also useful," he tells us.

Scrub well: Make your own scrub by mixing a tomato paste with sugar granules and leave it on for five minutes, he says. "Then take a lemon wedge, put some baking soda on it and rub it on your face. Alternatively, take besan with milk and apply it to your face; let it dry for 10 minutes. Scrub it off," he adds, saying it works better if you follow this regime for at least a week after Holi.

Bath and after-care: Apply castor oil, almond oil or coconut oil to your hair and skin to avoid the direct contact of colours with your skin. "The oils will not only serve as a protective barrier but also moisturise and nourish the skin and hair," recommends Aishwarya Sawarna Nir, skin expert and founder of Global Beauty Secrets. While bathing, use a gentle body cleanser, which is rejuvenating with a loofah or a washcloth. "Lemongrass has been linked to Thailand's culinary and cultural history. When used with lemon juice, shredded ginger and rose petals it will not only be an effective anti-bacterial and anti-fungal home remedy but also, with its characteristic fragrance, make an ideal ingredient for a deep-cleansing bath. Apply a moisturiser on the face and body, especially when your skin is damp so it gets absorbed easily," Nir advises.

Tress it up



Paras Tomar

Apply yogurt if you are a vegetarian or egg yolk on your hair and leave it on for an hour. Then add some oil to it. Together, this takes off the grime. Follow this up with shampoo and conditioner, advises Tomar. "You can also do a beer wash as the alcohol content ensures the colour is removed from your hair. It also brings out a shine. A green tea rinse will also help remove stubborn colours and give your hair bounce and lustre. Any body scrub works best to get oil or goop out of your hair. Otherwise, add sugar granules to your shampoo or body wash to make a scrub," recommends Tomar.

Karishma Sakhrani

Fellow influencer and food blogger, Karishma Sakhrani has been following the same remedy post Holi for years now. "My hair feels parched and undernourished. What always works for me is a homemade hair pack made using a ripe banana, some Greek yogurt and honey," Here's the recipe:

Blend together the banana and honey in a blender until thoroughly smooth. Empty out in to a bowl and combine with the Greek yoghurt. Apply it evenly through the strands of the hair and cover with a shower cap or cling wrap. Wash off as usual after at least twenty minutes. You will need one large banana, 1/4 cup Greek yogurt and one tablespoon honey.

Dos and Don'ts

Do not bleach or highlight your hair as Holi colours can give the lightened hair unwanted shades and a streaked effect.

Avoid bleaching or facials to remove the colour, as it might further irritate the skin. Wait for five to

seven days.

People tend to use soap more than twice to remove colours, which leads to dry and irritable skin. Instead soak cotton in coconut oil and use it to wipe off the colours from your face.

Avoid using hot water to rinse off as much colour as possible as it could do more damage than good. Instead, use an exfoliator to slough off stubborn colour stains. Dry colour, dust, and sun can dehydrate the skin, so nourish it with rich cream to restore lost moisture and form a protective barrier.

DIY masks and packs

Make a paste using curd and methi seed powder and use it as a post holi hair mask. This will prevent hair damage and nourish hair.

DIY natural hydrating masks like cucumber with yogurt will lessen the damage. Masks with natural ingredients such as honey and curd/papaya and olive are also safe to apply.

Create a simple hair pack consisting of raw milk and honey which is hydrating

and anti-bacterial with honey. It will protect the scalp from the harmful effects of colours. Let your hair dry naturally.

Inputs by Dr Madhuri Agarwal, founder and medical director, Yavana Aesthetics Clinic, Manish Choudhury, WOW skin and hair and Aishwarya Sawarna Nir

