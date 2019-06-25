Get the airport look just like Malaika Arora in five easy steps; buy here

bollywood-fashion

Malaika Arora was spotted in a red tracksuit at the Mumbai airport. The actress was headed to London with rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor for his birthday celebration.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, the rumoured couple of B-town, were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. The actress, who is said to be dating the Panipat actor, is out on a vacation with girl-pals Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Kapoor sisters are in London for a while, and now, Malaika and Arjun have also joined in, along with sister Amrita.

Malaika Arora opted for a red tracksuit for the airport look, and she was painting the town red with this popular brand attire. Here's what she opted.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor/Picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Isn't she looking lovely? Here's how you can buy this pair at an affordable price, only on Amazon.

