Get the much needed break with a hilltop view in Pune

things-to-do

The site is also home to Devrais, sacred groves that are protected by the locals and are an integral part of the Sahyadris

Get away from the city's hustle and bustle and experience life in Ahupe, a village nestled over 3,500 feet above sea level in the Ambegaon taluka of Pune. Be a part of this trek and enjoy a night's stay at the village as you help yourself to delicious local food and learn about the local lifestyle.

The site is also home to Devrais, sacred groves that are protected by the locals and are an integral part of the Sahyadris. "We connect travellers and local experts through interactive experiences around heritage. The natural heritage of our cities has either been destroyed or is on the brink of destruction," says Mohit Bagadia, founder of Swadesee, the organiser of the event. "We now have to look at our villages to show us a sustainable path forward," he adds.

On April 6, 7.15 am to April 7, 3 pm meeting point Kalyan Railway Station.

Log on to swadesee.com

Cost Rs 1,990

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates