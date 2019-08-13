Get the polka dot retro look from Amazon just like Alia Bhatt

bollywood-fashion

Alia Bhatt was clicked by photographers wearing an olive green polka dot dress. Grab the latest polka dot dresses on the Amazon store and slay it like Alia Bhatt.

Alia Bhatt clicked at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Pic/Yogen Shah

Alia is known for her impeccable fashion sense and always takes her style quotient a notch higher. She was recently seen nailing the classic '90s polka dot look. The Kalank star donned an olive green polka dot dress and accessorised it with a pair of grey heels and minimal make-up.



Alia Bhatt with her mother Soni Razdan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Just like Alia, even you can get a similar look at affordable prices from the Amazon Store. Check these options out!

Five Stones Women's Black Polyester Viscose Polka Dot

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress. You can pair this dress with sneakers or with a pair of nude heels. Keep the accessories minimal for an elegant look; just your favourite heels and dangling earrings, and, of course, don't forget your pretty smile! Five Stones Women's Black Polyester Viscose Polka Dot is available at a discounted price of Rs 688. Shop it here

Aizel Women Polka Dot Skater V-Necked Cold Shoulder Dress

A chic polka-dot dress that can never go wrong! The dress is made up of Georgette fabric which will be enough to make heads turn. Aizel Women Polka Dot Skater V-Necked Cold Shoulder Dress is available at an affordable price of Rs 599. Shop it here

Colorfuel Women's Georgette Polka Dot Dress

This red polka dot dress is comfortable and suits any mood. The dress is made up of Georgette fabric. You can wear it with a pair of sneakers for a day out or with a pair of nude heels for the party. Colorfuel Women's Georgette Polka Dot Dress is available at an affordable price of Rs 649. Shop it here

Stylistico Women Drop Waist Belt Dress

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress from Stylistico available on Amazon. The black sleeveless dress is made up of crepe cotton fabric. This dress is available in black, blue, green and red colours. Stylistico Women Drop Waist Belt Dress is available at a discounted price of Rs 599. Shop it here

