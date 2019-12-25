Get The Polka Dot Retro Look From Amazon Just Like Kiara Advani

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kiara Advani is known for her impeccable fashion sense and always takes her style quotient a notch higher. She was recently seen nailing the classic '90s polka dot look. Kiara was spotted in a pretty maxi dress at a popular eatery in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress opted for a polka-dot white outfit, paired with pink sling bag for the outing.

Even you can get a similar look at affordable prices from the Amazon Store. Check these options out!

Polka Dot Maxi Dress:

Adorned with a contemporary style, this dress showcases more feminine effect. While the refined colour scheme makes it visually appealing. Designed to excellence, it will surely complement your curvaceous figure. Make your date special as you flaunt your beauty in this dress. Get this one at the discounted price of Rs 799 only. Shop here.

Black Polyester Viscose Polka Dot

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress. You can pair this dress with sneakers or with a pair of nude heels. Keep the accessories minimal for an elegant look; just your favourite heels and dangling earrings, and, of course, don't forget your pretty smile! Five Stones Women's Black Polyester Viscose Polka Dot is available at a discounted price of Rs 688. Shop it here

Polka Dot Skater V-Necked Cold Shoulder Dress

A chic polka-dot dress that can never go wrong! The dress is made up of Georgette fabric which will be enough to make heads turn. Aizel Women Polka Dot Skater V-Necked Cold Shoulder Dress is available at an affordable price of Rs 599. Shop it here

Women Drop Waist Belt Dress

Spruce up your wardrobe with this dress from Stylistico available on Amazon. The black sleeveless dress is made up of crepe cotton fabric. This dress is available in black, blue, green and red colours. Stylistico Women Drop Waist Belt Dress is available at a discounted price of Rs 599. Shop it here

