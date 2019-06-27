Get these stunning Samsung Galaxy watches on discounted price

science-technology

Amazon sale: Samsung Galaxy Watch on offer at a discounted price

Amazon is back with another sale on Samsung Galaxy Watch and exciting offers are available on Samsung Galaxy Watch on the first sale day today. Here's a look at the amazing on offers, you can also Shop here for more

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch has a premium design that exudes class and elegance. It is meticulously designed from high-quality materials and provides a comfortable fit on your wrist. This smartwatch incorporates many fitness features such as heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, all-day activity, guided breathing sessions, and a lot more. This Galaxy watch has a water-resistant rating of 5ATM, so you can wear it on the beach, near the pool, while taking a shower without worrying too much about its safety. You can buy this product for a discounted price at Rs 22,990. Shop here

2. Samsung Galaxy Watch

The lightweight, yet durable Galaxy Watch Active understands the way you work out. With auto workout tracking, you’ll have the power to reach new goals. Plus a suite of apps help you to monitor your stress and sleep while you stay connected. You can buy this Samsung Galaxy Watch for a discounted price at Rs 24,990. Shop here

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch

4. Samsung Galaxy Watch

Stay connected longer. The features of a smartwatch and the natural feeling of an analog watch in a single package. Galaxy Watch links you to the world around you. Match Galaxy Watch to your lifestyle, you can see through a variety of watch faces and with depth and lighting effect. You can buy this Samsung Galaxy Watch for a discounted price at Rs 27,449. Shop here

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch

