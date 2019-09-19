Get these trendy shawls from Amazon store to stay warm and stylish

Feel the elegance and grace of this precious natural fibre. Man-made fibers leave the skin feeling cheap and brazened, this Pashtush shawl is made from natural Merino wool which lends it an excellent hand feel and rich texture. Self weave in delicate paisleys gives you the perfect Victorian elegance. Couple this Pashtush fine wool shawl with an evening dress for a very chic and sophisticated look.

Bring Home a piece of luxury and class. Beautiful Warm luxurious shawl, Made up of finest wool to give a chic luxurious look and an extraordinary elegant fall. Here's a list for a few shawls you can grab from Amazon store at amazing deals:

1. Weavers Villa Women's Shawl

The shawl by Weavers Villa is thoughtfully designed using 60% Wool and 40% Cashmilon fabric. The woolen fabric keeps it warm while the Cashmilon makes it super soft & comfortable. You’ll fall in love with the design and motifs of this shawl! The exemplary jacquard pattern will surely seize the gaze of all around you. Jamdani weaving is a work of intricate designing with muted or vibrant colors. This labour-intensive form of weaving reveals rich & beautiful motifs, which are created directly on the loom using the weft technique. You can now buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 680. Shop here

2. Pashtush Women's Fine Wool

Pashtush Luxury shawl comes packaged in a sophisticated branded gift box. Its an ideal gift for someone you respect and love. Highest quality wool with a long fiber length and extra-fine microns. This means your Pashtush shawl is lightweight, warm, breathable and most importantly all-natural. The fine wool lends a smooth texture to the shawl. Woven in a paisley weave, the Pashtush Women's shawl is soft to touch and feels rich and premium when worn with almost any outfit. You can now buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 999. Shop here

3. SWI WITH LABEL Ladies Kashmiri Stole

This shawl is embroidered with staple thread using traditional kashmiri colors. Ideal for evening and ceremony wear. You can now buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 899. Shop here

4. Weavers Villa Women's Viscose Stole

This premium classic stole is a simple item of clothing. Be it summers or winters, this beautiful, gorgeous, fashionable soft stole is the perfect finishing touch to almost any outfit. It is the perfect fashion accessory for any season, event or occasion! It is lightweight, super soft and comfortable, yet can provide real warmth on a chilly evening. Long scarf with 3" hand knotted tassels at each ends. Think trendy. Be trendy.. You can now buy this product at a discounted price of Rs 560. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates