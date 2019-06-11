Get to know the cast and the characters of The Passage

hollywood

A character is as good as the actor who plays it. In the sci-fi thriller The Passage - each and every cast has done justice to their well-written characters

A character is as good as the actor who plays it. In the sci-fi thriller The Passage - each and every cast has done justice to their well-written characters. Before you decide to binge-on the thrilling sci-fi, take a look at the phenomenal cast and the characters of the show.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Brad Wolgast

The young artist award winner and Prism award Nominee Mark-Paul has played the role of Federal Agent Brad Wolgast who works for the secret medical facility of the U.S. government experimenting on a virus that might cure all the disease but can also wipe out the entire human race. Mark Gosselaar started his acting career in the teen hit Saved by the Bell for which he got various nominations. The actor is not just an action fan on screen but is also a car enthusiast, track cyclist, dirt biker and pilot. He has competed as a race car driver and as a track cyclist in the Far West Championships.

Saniyya Sidney as Amy Bellafonte

The Young Kizzy from the adaptation of Alex Haley's "Roots" has played the 10-year-old Orphan girl in The Passage. The adventure begins when Amy Bellafonte is chosen as a test subject for the life-threatening secret experiment Project Noah. Despite her young age, Saniyya has delivered a power-packed performance on screen. She is most known for her roles in the series American Horror Story: Roanoke, films such as Fences and Hidden Figures. She has won the young artist award for Best Performance in a TV Series and has been nominated for Screen Actors Guild Awards, Gold Derby Awards, and Awards Circuit Community Awards. The young actress has shared the big screen before with, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin Hart, Octavia Spencer, and Denzel Washington. It has been quite a journey for Sanniya already at this young age and she surely has a long way to go.

Jamie McShane as Dr. Tim Fanning

The Sons of Anarchy, Southland, and Bloodline fame, Jaimi McShane has played the role of Dr. Tim Fanning in the series. The New York Film Festival Winner for his role in The Meanest Man in Texas started his career with guest appearances on television series 24, House, Stalker, Fear the Walking Dead and The Fosters. In the show, he plays one of the scientists in the project who gets infected and becomes Subject Zero.

Caroline Chikezie as Dr. Major Nichole Sykes

The British-Nigerian actress, recognized for playing Elaine Hardy in Footballers' Wives, the Cyberwoman in Torchwood and Sasha Williams in As If. Chikezie got her first major role as Sasha Williams after her roles in Casualty, Holby City and the award-winning film Babymother. Other than this, she has also worked in Judas Kiss, Brothers and Sisters, Free Fall and 40. She has won the award of excellence at Canada International Film Festival and Festival Prize at San Diego Black Film Festival for the Best Short Film - The Double Deal.

Emmanuelle Chriqui as Dr. Lila Kyle

The Canadian film and television actress is best known for her character in HBO's Entourage as Sloan McQuewick, Dalia in You Don't Mess with the Zohan and Lorelei Martins in The Mentalist. AskMen's Most Desirable Woman of 2010, Emmanuelle Chriqui, plays the ex-wife of federal agent Brad Wolgast, played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Her character in The Passage is loved for her fierce loyalty towards her ex-husband. The actor has previously won the Young Hollywood Award and has been nominated at a lot many too.

Brianne Howey as Shauna Babcock

When she was a kid, she dreamed of becoming a flight attendant but attending improv classes and theatre turned Brianne towards making a career in acting. While still studying at Tisch, she starred in short films which led her to her first television show 90210. In The Passage, Brianne's character Shauna, is a tragic woman and her strange behavior is justified by flashbacks and mindscapes.

Henry Ian Cusick as Dr. Jonas Lear

Gold Derby award and Northeast Film festival award winner Henry plays Dr. Jonas who wants to find a cure to treat his wife's Alzheimer. To find a solution, he approaches his best friend Tim Fanning. Henry is known for his role as Desmond Hume on Lost, for which he received a Primetime Emmy nomination. He is also known for his roles as Stephen Finch in Scandal and Marcus Kane in The 100. Cusick is also an amazing director and his famous work includes a short film called Dress.

Vincent Piazza as Clark Richards

Vincent has won various awards at International Film Festivals and the Screen Actors Guild Award for playing strong characters in movies like The Girl Who Invented Kissing, The Wannabe, Boardwalk Empire among others. The Passage presents the talented actor as Clark Richards - who becomes a resentful lover/servant of Shauna Babcock. Vincent has also made appearances in Assassination of a High School President, Tie a Yellow Ribbon, Goodbye Baby, and Apology. He has also guest starred in an episode of Law & Order.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates