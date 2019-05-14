Get travel ready with these five amazing accessories

travel

Here's a list of five travel accessories you must pack for your next trip

Travelling is what we all love to do! A get-a-away from the mundane city life is something we all crave for. So here's a list of five must-have essentials for the travel lovers!

1. Neck Travel Pillow

Made of super soft polifilfiber, adapts perfectly to the shape of the body, provides good support for the cervical vertebrae and the head and prevents head, neck and shoulder pain resulting from sleeping in a seated position. You can buy this Neck Travel Pillow at a discounted price at Rs 299. Shop here

2. Panda Sleep Mask

This dreamy eyes panda white sleep mask by 24x7 eMall is your best companion in your sleep. It is made up of soft feather material which is easy to wash. Due to its soft material, it is skin friendly and does no damage to your eyes. You can buy this Panda Sleep Mask at a discounted price at Rs 199. Shop here

3. Passport Holder Wallet

Qrioh Passport Holders are a quintessential accessory for your Travel Needs. Made with Vegan Leather which ensures that no Animals were harmed in the manufacturing of this Passport Cover. This cover has space for 1 Passport cover, 2 credit cards and some cash /documents/tickets. You can buy this Passport Holder Wallet at a discounted price at Rs 799. Shop here

4. Victorinox Swiss Army Knife

Everything you need for a quick pit stop, With nine functions including a magnetic Phillips screwdriver. The Rally model enables you to perform the most important tasks, in order to be ready to race at all times, small blade, nail file with screwdriver, cap lifter with magnet. Phillips screwdriver, wire stripper, toothpick, tweezers, key ring inox. You can buy this Victorinox Swiss Army Knife at a discounted price at Rs 950. Shop here

5. Amazon Portable Digital Luggage Scale

Easily prevent overweight-baggage charges with help from this AmazonBasics digital luggage scale. Prior to travel, you can pack with peace of mind and check-in with confidence, knowing you won’t get dinged with excess-bag-weight charges at the airport. The AmazonBasics digital scale weighs luggage up to 110 lbs (50 kg). The scale’s intuitively labeled push-button control allows for turning the scale on, switching between units of measurement (lb or kg), and using the Zero/Tare function, which instantly resets the scale back to zero. You can buy this Amazon Portable Digital Luggage Scale at a discounted price at Rs 799. Shop here

Easy travel is just a few clicks away!

