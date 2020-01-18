Get well soon Shabana Azmi: Bollywood prays for the actress' speedy recovery

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was injured after she met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway today on January 18. She was immediately rushed to the MGM Hospital in Panvel.

Hearing this news, Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter accounts to express their concern and also pray for the actor's speedy recovery. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, upon hearing she was good and would be discharged in a while, wrote- This is good, but the expressway needs safety measures urgently.

Take a look:

That is good. But the expressway needs safety measures urgently. https://t.co/oYy5D5oKmA — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) January 18, 2020

Ranvir Shorey also gave out his reaction and wrote- OMG! This is terrible! Praying for Shabana Azmi's safety and wishing her a speedy recovery. Here's the tweet:

OMG! This is terrible! Praying for @AzmiShabana's safety and wishing her a speedy recovery! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ½ https://t.co/R8kDkNh3fO — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) January 18, 2020

Gauahar Khan wrote- Shabanaji, praying hard:

Shabanaji âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» praying hard âÂÂ¨âÂÂ¨âÂÂ¨ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 18, 2020

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan had the aptest and the most precise take on the incident and they both had the same thing to say, requesting the media not to put up photos if someone had met with an accident as it could be distressing for their families. Check out their tweets:

This is a request to all our friends in the media if someone has met with an accident please don’t put up those photos.Please have some empathy and sensitivity and think how distressing this can be to their family members and loved ones.Please take it down immediately.Thank you. — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) January 18, 2020

To all my dear friends in the media if someone has met with an accident please do not splash their pictures all over it can be extremely distressing to their family and loved ones.This is just a humble request thank you ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Varun SAHEJ Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 18, 2020

As far as Azmi's condition is concerned, more details are awaited.

