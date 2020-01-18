Search

Get well soon Shabana Azmi: Bollywood prays for the actress' speedy recovery

Updated: Jan 18, 2020, 19:42 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

As Shabana Azmi meets with an unfortunate accident, Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey pray for her speedy recovery!

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was injured after she met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway today on January 18. She was immediately rushed to the MGM Hospital in Panvel.

Hearing this news, Bollywood celebrities took to their Twitter accounts to express their concern and also pray for the actor's speedy recovery. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, upon hearing she was good and would be discharged in a while, wrote- This is good, but the expressway needs safety measures urgently.

Take a look:

Ranvir Shorey also gave out his reaction and wrote- OMG! This is terrible! Praying for Shabana Azmi's safety and wishing her a speedy recovery. Here's the tweet:

Gauahar Khan wrote- Shabanaji, praying hard:

Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan had the aptest and the most precise take on the incident and they both had the same thing to say, requesting the media not to put up photos if someone had met with an accident as it could be distressing for their families. Check out their tweets:

As far as Azmi's condition is concerned, more details are awaited.

