Get white right

Feather fail

. Black Swan released nearly a decade ago (2010). So, it might be best to give the full-feathered look a miss. It's not just passé but can make you stick out like a sore thumb.

. A feather shrug paired with a plain white silk shirt works. But, wear this with black pants.

. Choose a fitted, organza, all-white outfit and play with power sleeves. A knee-length version can look classy.

. Stick to feather earrings, if you must. Otherwise, you can sport a dark jacket that has white feather detailing around the zips.

Off-shoulder game

. You can never go wrong with a fitted, long, white number, but make sure you don't end up looking like a bride. So, avoid heavy net and embellishments.

. Don't pick fitted options that end above your knee if you are not too tall. Instead, opt for a summer dress. Pair this with white or nude shoes.

. If you are on the heavier side, play with the neck — a wide neck that exposes your collar bone.

. An off-shoulder will look great, especially if you can pull off a full-sleeved one.

Slit sleek

. A front slit is an interesting way of showing off your toned legs. Make sure it ends a little above your knees. A slit on the side works better if you want to show just a hint.

. You can also pull this off with a relatively loose dress as long as it's worn with a belt.

. Focus on your shoulders — don't pick puffed sleeves. They may look OTT. Padded ones are perfect as they add a formal touch.

. Add a bit of bling and choose a sequinned number.

By Karishma Kuenzang With inputs from stylist Anjali Xalxo

