Get your fill of some authentic Bengali food at this food fest

Get ready for a lip-smacking Bengali feast that will treat you to delicacies from the eastern state



Kosha mangsho

For a foodie from Bengal, Sundays are all about the perfect plate of phulko luchi with alurdom, followed by a sumptuous lunch complete with kosha mangsho and bhat ghum (a nap taken after lunch). Call us what you may, but the heart and stomach need what they need. So when we spotted a Bengali feast slated for this Sunday, we could barely keep calm. To top it all, the feast promises to treat you to some of the most delicious delicacies of the region. The menu will be prepared by home chef and blogger Indrani Sen.



Patishapta

"I have been hosting such home events for the past few years, and, every time, I get an overwhelming response. There are hardly any Bengalis among my guests. The people of this city, I've noticed, love seafood. So, inevitably, the fish preparations end up being the stars of my pop-ups," says the mother-of-one and computer science lecturer, whose rui maachher matha diye dal (moong dal cooked with bits of rohu fish) is the most popular.



Doodh puli

"I love to cook and I do it on a regular basis. Initially, my preparations used to be undocumented. But then I started writing blogs that soon got a number of viewers. It encouraged me and I now host such feasts with OpenOut and Authenticook [home chef hosts]," Sen informs. If you are wondering what's going to be on the spread this time, you're in for a treat. For starters, there's jhal muri (puffed rice with a hint of mustard oil and raw onions, nuts and coconut), butter fish fry (fish fillets dunked in a batter and deep fried) and egg devil (boiled eggs stuffed with spicy potato filling and fried).



Indrani Sen

This will be followed by koraishutir porota (flatbread stuffed with green peas filling and shallow fried), alurdom (baby potatoes cooked in a spicy curry), peas pulao and kosha mangsho (slow-cooked mutton in a spicy gravy). Providing a sweet ending, Bengali style, will be patishapta (rice-and-semolina-based pancakes stuffed with coconut and jaggery) and doodh puli (rice dumplings stuffed and cooked in kheer).

On April 1, 1 pm to 4 pm

At Kandivali East.

Call 9742497111

Book bit.ly/2FaqRGo

Cost Rs 920 per person

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates