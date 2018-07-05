Get your fix of drinks in Mumbai

From gin to selfie coffee, here's your fix of the newest drinks doing the rounds in Mumbai

Let the fun be-gin

Attend a month-long celebration of the classic gin and tonic at this BKC joint. Dip into the drink's little-known history and origin in British India. The story goes, the British Army mixed quinine, sugar and carbonated water along with gin to cope with the tropical climate.

Enjoy the special menu with drinks like the Ballygunge, the East India club, the folk moot, the boudicca and the nightingale with interesting appetizers such as artichoke bruschetta, salmon carpaccio, asparagus and parma ham salad with harissa mayo. You may also choose from their list of main course dishes, including ratatouille filo parcel, grilled prawns al ajillo and more.

TILL: August 4, 12 pm onwards.

AT: The Good Wife, BKC.

CALL: 40109433

Have a cuppa selfie

If you are addicted to taking selfies head to a suburban café where you can sip into a super personalised coffee. Here, your cuppa will come with your selfie emblazoned on it and you can enjoy it with fellow selfie-philes minus the guilt.

TIME: 8 am to 12.15 am

AT: Aromas Cafe, Juhu

CALL: 60226262

