Get your fix of mid-week music

Ash Chandler

Go back in time

Turn the clock back with Ash Chandler (in pic), as he presents his own take on songs from the last 100 years. He will be accompanied by his band, which comprises Ulric Sequeira, Ryan Mendonca, Keith Donald, Angelo Colaco and Anand Vaity.

On: July 4, 9.30 pm

At: The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Girgaum

Call: 8329110638

Entry: Rs 749 onwards

Get a Jamaican start

Pick up some Caribbean moves early in the morning at a dancehall party being hosted by Ms Sheriff and General Zooz (in pic). The dancing will be followed by a yoga session, which, too, will be set to a reggae and dub soundscape, characteristic of Jamaica.

On: July 4, 7.30 am to 9.30 am

At: Beyond Studio, Mount Mary Road, Bandra.

Log on to: insider.in

Entry: Rs 1,500

