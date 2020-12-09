Get your fix of Peanuts

On October 2, 1950, seven American newspapers began to publish a four panel-long comic strip created by Charles M Schulz, featuring three children. Two days later, a beagle named Snoopy was added, creating a cast that became firmly imprinted in popular culture for over five decades. Peanuts was hailed for its psychological complex humour. It spurred numerous adaptations, one of the first of which was A Charlie Brown Christmas, a TV special that debuted on December 9, 1965. Ironically, it was pegged to be a 'disaster' by its producers. Featuring a cast of child actors, a jazz score by pianist Vince Guaraldi, and the conspicuous absence of a laugh track, it defied norms. Yet, welcomed by critics and viewers, it won an Emmy and a Peabody Award, and became a holiday classic.



Charles Schulz. Pic courtesy/Wikimedia commons

Watch

. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965): True fans will never miss the opportunity to re-watch this nostalgic classic, which evocatively celebrates the holiday spirit.

Log on to Apple TV+

. The Peanuts Movie (2015): The fifth full-length and most recent on-screen adaptation was one of the highest-grossing animated films that year, with a screenplay by Schulz's son and grandson.

Log on to hotstar.com

Read

. The Complete Peanuts Hardcover (2007): It includes strips from the series' first two or three years, which show the development in Schulz's work.

Log on to amazon.in

. Schulz and Peanuts (2007): Penned by award-winning biographer David Michaelis, this biography offers a rare glimpse of Schulz's life, which played a central role in the themes he explored in the comic strip.

Log on to amazon.in

Listen

. It's A Podcast, Charlie Brown: Created by a fan for fans, this podcast explores and reviews the various feature film and TV adaptations.

Log on to charliebrownpodcast.libsyn.com/



. Charlie Brown Music (playlist): Fans of the comic will recognise the character Schroeder's fascination with Beethoven and his prodigious toy piano skills. It comes as little surprise then, that many of the on-screen Peanuts adaptations are loved for their soundtracks. The playlist is an assortment of holiday hits.

Log on to spotify.com

Play

. Snoopy's Town Tale: Help Snoopy welcome his new neighbour, the Little Red-Haired Girl, by recreating iconic Peanuts locations. The game also features several quests and brand-new stories set in the Peanuts universe.

Log on to Google Play Store and App Store

. Peanuts Collectors' Edition Monopoly Board Game: Released in 2002, this board game was dedicated to Peanuts creator Charles M Schulz, in memory of

his passing.

Log on to amazon.in

Check out

. Peanuts Collector Club: It has more than 200K members and features daily throwbacks, trivia, history, events, and newspaper clipping archives.

Log on to peanutscollectorsclub.com

. The Schulz Museum: It offers an exciting calendar of online events, including live tutorials for fans keen on sketching these characters, and other arts and crafts sessions.

Log on to schulzmuseum.org

