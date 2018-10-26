Get your gizmo on

science-technology

Attend a session on machine learning which promises to be educational and help you build a ChatBot

Gadget geeks finally have a session tailor-made for their interests. Women in Machine Learning and Data Science Mumbai have organised a classroom session on machine learning that will enable participants to build their own ChatBot.

Learn about the subject from Priya Sarkar, a metallurgical engineer who has been working in the field of data science for the past three years, and will be speaking at this intriguing session. Enthusiasts are encouraged to carry their own laptops and install Anaconda — a software that has been touted as the fastest for programming in Python (a computer language) and doing R data science and machine learning — on their systems. Organisers promise that the session will be educational and a veritable induction into the world of machine learning.

ON: October 27, 12 pm to 4 pm

AT: Somaiya Vidyavihar, 520 RiiDL Bhaskarachraya, Vidyavihar.

CALL: 7738082996

