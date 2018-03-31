Get your hands on some organic produce at this office-turned-factory outlet

Healthy meets fresh buys at the new office-turned-factory outlet set up by one of the city's earliest platforms for organic produce



The factory outlet

Are you confused when you walk into a health food store and wonder whether you are taking home the right product? Wouldn't it be great if you could meet like-minded people, and share health tips? Certified organics product online store Conscious Food thought of just that and turned their new office at Lower Parel into a factory outlet.



Aditi Malik and Aaliya Jamal

"We want to use this store space for workshops, discussions, cooking demos, and talks by nutritionists," says director Aditi Malik, adding that the clean-eating brigade is growing, thanks to the awareness. "More and more people are opting for clean food and are looking out for nutrition labels and ingredients. Even restaurants and movie theatres today are filling the void," she explains.



The health food on sale

For the past 28 years, these products have been available through different retail stores and on their own website. "We didn't have our own store and a few passionate people used to come to our factory itself to buy their stock. At this new store, people who don't find our products at retail stores can definitely find them here. Also, if you do not want to buy products in the packaging that comes when ordered online, bring your own eco-friendly bag and take the goodies home." Also, there are people who want to buy our products in varying quantities. So, we allow them to choose the amount they want, apart from the standard sizes we provide. The main objective is to create a dialogue and allow people to touch and feel the food they want to buy and learn more about its usage, origins and nutrition," she signs off.

Menu for good health

There are about 100 items on the list like flour, cereals, grains, brown rice, gluten-free flour, buckwheat and barley, oils, seeds as well as gluten- and chemical-free snacks like crackers, nuggets and chikkis.

Address: 301, Vasan Udyog Bhavan, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

The guide's top picks

Harde Honey

From a farm in Pune. This honey nectar is procured from the Harde plant which has immunity boosting properties.

Cost: Rs 541 for 200 gm





Hing/asafoetida

Comes from Maharashtra. Just add a pinch to your food to aid digestion. The aroma and quality is stronger, as it has no flour, which is usually added to increase volume.

Cost: Rs 393 for 10 gm

Apple Cider Vinegar

The vinegar from Odisha contains the active mother, which is a probiotic and healthy for the gut. They suggested even adding a spoonful to a glass of warm water every morning and drinking it.

Cost: Rs 798 for 500 ml

Gir Cow Ghee

The ghee is produced from yogurt. It contains no additives or preservatives. It has A2 milk, which is healthier than A1 milk, which has a melting point lower than the human body's temperature. Hence, it can be absorbed easily, and a high smoke point enables using it to cook at high temperatures.

Cost: Rs 2,449 for 500 gm

Virgin Coconut Oil

This cold-pressed oil from Kerala is organic and great for direct consumption, too. Made from tender coconut, it doesn't have the pungent aroma of coconut. Say hello to great skin!

Cost: Rs 779 for 500 ml

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates