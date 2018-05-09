Get your silver screen policewallahs trivia tested at The Big Bollywood Quiz

A Bollywood quiz will test your trivia skills about some of Bollywood's biggest and baddest policewallahs who lit up the silver screen



Start counting the number of times Ajay Devgn said "Aata mazi satakli" in Singham

If you're a Bollywood buff, this weekly trivia quiz will teleport you to the weekend, right in the middle of the week. From movies like Khakee and Sarfarosh to Singham and Jai Gangajal, every Bollywood top cop movie that you've ever obsessed over will come to your rescue as you scratch your heads and thud your beer mugs on the table during the The Big Bollywood Quiz.



Tilak Shah at a quiz

To be conducted by Tilak Shah, the first round will be hosted over eight nights every week until the end of May, with themes changing every week. All you need to do is to show up as a team of four. Two such winning teams from each night will advance to the grand finale, in the last week of May. The first round is split into four segments, like 20-20 and Fastest Finger First. While 20-20 is a set of 20 questions displayed for 20 seconds each, the latter is similar to the routine seen on the popular TV quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. The grand finale, we are told, has its own surprise challenges.

"The Dance Off is the one with the highest levels of energy. Participants have broken bones, stood on chairs and what not," says Shah about his favourite segment.

All participants get a bunch of goodies including movie tickets, and other weekly gifts. The winning team of the grand finale wins free movie tickets for two months as well as a short holiday within India.

ON: May 10, 15 and 22, 9 pm to 11 pm

AT: The Bombay Bronx, Hub Town, Breach Candy.

CALL: 7710044666

ENTRY: Rs 300 (cover)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates