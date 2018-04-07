Get your weekend literature fix at the bring-your-own-book meet in Mumbai
Bibliophiles unite
Meet fellow book lovers at this bring-your-own-book meet. With no specific theme, you can talk about and read from books of any genre that occupy a pride of place in your collection, and in turn, get some book recommendations, too.
On: Tomorrow, 5 pm to 7 pm
At: Fable, shop 3, Ashiyana Apartment, NS Road 13, Juhu
Call: 60226400
Book the kids!
When it comes to inculcating the reading habit, it’s best to start young. Sign your child up for a book club workshop conducted by Shonali Rathi, where s/he can discuss books and also engage in creative writing.
On: April 14, 10.30 am (for classes three to seven)
At: Fun Science Club, Ghamat Lodge, Dadar TT
Call: 9819580259
Pen a ghazal
Learn about the history of the ghazal, and get introduced to its basics at a workshop, where Dr Wasif Khan Yaar and Devroop Sharma will teach you how to write in meter. You will also be able to appreciate ghazals better.
On: Tomorrow, 10 am to 5 pm
At: QTube Cafe, Bandra West
Call: 9969814077
Cost: '1,000
