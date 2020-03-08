Getting graphic about it

Although the history of graphic art in India can be traced back to the pre-modern era—the earliest evidence of it being the Bimbetka rock shelters in Maharashtra— graphic novels are only now finding their place in the Indian bibliophile's bookshelf. Besides being novels told with drawings, they can even be works of non-fiction or collections of short stories sharing a narrative between two substantial covers. A day-long workshop, Graphic Storytelling 101: The Art and Craft of Creating Graphic Novels, hopes to delve into the practice.

One of the sessions will be led by illustrator Ayushi Rastogi and writer Varud Gupta. The duo has worked together on the graphic novel, Chhotu: A Tale of Partition and Love, which is set against the backdrop of Partition and the horrors that followed. They will introduce participants to the process of illustrating and articulating thoughts, emotions and moments. "The session will delve into the technicalities involved in deconstructing narratives to capture stories that are socially and culturally relevant," says Gupta.



Preeti Vyas, Varud Gupta and Ayushi Rastogi

Preeti Vyas, president and COO of Amar Chitra Katha Pvt. Ltd., who will be conducting a session on the business of comics and graphic novels says, "I will take the participants through what goes into the business of selling comic books in India— the economics, innovations, marketing, challenges and good storytelling."

Asad Lalljee, CEO of Avid Learning that is organising these sessions, says, "Workshops have been an integral part of our learning programme that introduces our audiences to current and developing topics and trends. This will be yet another, in our repertoire. Authors, graphic designers, aspiring writers, students, and comic and graphic book aficionados will benefit from this workshop."

When: March 21, 9.30 AM to 4 PM

Where: Essar House Podium, 11 KK Marg, Mahalaxmi

Entry: Rs 1,200 (lunch included)

To book: avidlearning.in

