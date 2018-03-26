Getting into the festive mood
An artist dresses up as 'Hanuman' to mark the Rama Navami festival in Bangalore on Saturday
An artist dresses up as 'Hanuman' to mark the Rama Navami festival in Bangalore on Saturday. Pic/AFP
