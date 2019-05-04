Getting on a train to meet Alex freaks me out, says Perrie Edwards

Updated: May 04, 2019, 10:32 IST | A Correspondent

Singer Perrie Edwards has opened up about her fear of being alone and her struggle to get on to a train to visit footballer boyfriend Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain in Manchester

Singer Perrie Edwards has opened up about her fear of being alone and her struggle to get on to a train to visit footballer boyfriend Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain in Manchester.

"Weirdly, when I first started experiencing the panic attacks, I developed a fear of being on my own. It's a lot better than it was, I kept thinking, 'if I'm on my own and I have a panic attack, what do I do?' It got to the point where my mum was coming to the studio with me, she would drive to work with me because I couldn't get in a car on my own...

"Even now, my boyfriend lives in Manchester because he plays for Liverpool so when he moved, it was c**p and then once this started happening. I still can't get the train on my own, it freaks me out and makes me feel really claustrophobic. I feel uneasy," she told Glamour magazine.

