Getting political over food

All politics is food and all food is politics. A two-week- long course titled Food & Politics hosted by Third Culture Cooks in association with Mythopia and Dr Kurush Dalal, will discuss exactly this. The sessions will holistically explore food through the lens of history, anthropology and sociology by deep-diving into how early farmers turned food into wealth, and by understanding casteism in food policy, rural women's access to food, feeding the world's children, the politics of alcohol and the fight to the Right to Food Act in India.

"One of the key takeaways will be decoding how the politics of food really governs our life. Human existence as we know it today was shaped by our eating habits. It is a revelation of who eats what, how much do they eat and how much they pay for it. Apart from a historical perspective on ancient civilisations like India, Mesopotamia, China, and the Arab world, we will also discuss how the Industrial Revolution changed how we eat, culinary diplomacy, food as a weapon and what the creation of a national cuisine means in the larger scheme of things," shared Ragini Kashyap, food researcher and founder of Third Culture Cooks.

Speakers include culinary researchers and experts like Magandeep Singh, Dr Veena Shatrugna, and Dr Kurush Dalal, among others.

On November 23 to December 4, 7.30 pm onwards

Cost Rs 4,000

Text 9769695135 to register

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news