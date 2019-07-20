Getting the bullet points

things-to-do

A journaling workshop at a pub will teach kids how to be organised and efficient. Excited, parents?

Bullet journaling involves making a detailed list of tasks at hand

How do you keep track of your mood and emotions? How do you keep an eye on your long-term goals? What's an ideal way to systemise your daily activities?

The one answer to all these questions is to keep a bullet journal, a fun diary of sorts that helps to keep your life organised, both in terms of work and your mental health. A workshop at a Khar pub will teach children how to make one for their betterment.

Richa Parekh, who is conducting the event, tells us, "Bullet journaling helps you keep a track of your past, organise your present and plan your future. There are different sections like a mood tracker or habit tracker, and projects that you'd like to take up later on.

A child might want to learn squash after his exams, for example. So he'll note that down and put a tick mark after he starts his training," meaning that a bullet journal is essentially an artistic way to make sure you are one step ahead in the game called life.

On Today, 2.30 pm to 4 pm

At Doollaly Taproom, Rajkutir, 3rd Road, Khar West.

Call 48931314

Cost Rs 1,800

