Getting the bullet points
A journaling workshop at a pub will teach kids how to be organised and efficient. Excited, parents?
How do you keep track of your mood and emotions? How do you keep an eye on your long-term goals? What's an ideal way to systemise your daily activities?
The one answer to all these questions is to keep a bullet journal, a fun diary of sorts that helps to keep your life organised, both in terms of work and your mental health. A workshop at a Khar pub will teach children how to make one for their betterment.
Richa Parekh, who is conducting the event, tells us, "Bullet journaling helps you keep a track of your past, organise your present and plan your future. There are different sections like a mood tracker or habit tracker, and projects that you'd like to take up later on.
A child might want to learn squash after his exams, for example. So he'll note that down and put a tick mark after he starts his training," meaning that a bullet journal is essentially an artistic way to make sure you are one step ahead in the game called life.
On Today, 2.30 pm to 4 pm
At Doollaly Taproom, Rajkutir, 3rd Road, Khar West.
Call 48931314
Cost Rs 1,800
