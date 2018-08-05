Getting things back in order

national

A host of grievances, including commutation, potholes and improper garbage disposal, were conveyed to the authorities

As part of Radio City's Kar Mumbaikar initiative, RJ Salil and RJ Archana joined Corporator Dr Ram Barot at Govind Nagar in Malad East, to resolve problems that the locals were facing in the area. A host of grievances, including commutation, potholes and improper garbage disposal, were conveyed to the authorities. The concerned officials have promised to address the issue at the earliest.

