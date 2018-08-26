Getting to play She-Venom would be 'dream come true' for Michelle Williams

hollywood

Michelle Williams plays Anne Weying in the Sony's Tom Hardy-fronted antihero film Venom

Actor Michelle Williams has expressed her desire to take on the role of comic character She-Venom. The 37-year-old actor plays Anne Weying in the Sony's Tom Hardy-fronted antihero film "Venom".

In the comics, Weying is the love interest of Eddie Brock and she later assumes the identity of She-Venom.

Williams said that to see her character eventually transform into She-Venom "would be a dream come true!".

The actor also said that Weying's clothes and words were consciously linked to the #MeToo movement.

"I think Anne is a strong character, and very intelligent. I wanted her to be born of the #MeToo world, and I worked hard to convey that with her wardrobe and dialogue," Williams said.

"Venom", directed by Ruben Fleischer and also starring Riz Ahmed and Jenny Slate, releases on October 5.

