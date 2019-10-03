Ghanim Al-Khayarin: The panjandrum is primed to have a debut in a forthcoming Bollywood film

We wish him to be a colossal success and his movie to be a Super-Duper hit

Ghanim Al-Khayarin , prominently reckoned as an excursionist and a colossal nature lover, has proclaimed about his visit to India and has subtly announced about his upcoming film in the industry marking his debut. His proclivity for the Indian film industry is quite apparent and evident.

The hotshot has a love for traveling, and nature is what brought him to India from Qatar. The luminary found his wants all at a place and found himself in a perfect square, ready to set foot in Bollywood. Not unveiling much about his upcoming movie, AL-khayarin has revealed that the movie has a very unprecedented and interesting plot.

The lead actor being Ghanim in the movie falls in love with an Indian photographer and has names this movie somewhat his fantasy. The storyline made him feel ecstatic. Also, the plot of the movie, being a romantic thriller, is quite unforeseen. Quoting Ghanim’s words-"It’s the story of true, undefying, die-heart, hopeful romance. One would eventually wish for more".

Sources reveal that references to the movie have been taken from the real-life of Al-Khayarin. His upcoming movie has sent the wave of excitement through the heart of his fans and has exponentially augmented their happiness.

We wish him to be a colossal success and his movie to be a Super-Duper hit!!!

