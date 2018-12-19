Ghatkopar jeweller murder: Accuseds' bank accounts under scanner

crime

The police seized a Skoda which is said to belong to the accused in Ghatkopar jeweller Rajeshwar Udani's murder and was allegedly used in the crime. In all they seized three cars. They also recovered five mobile phones

The police are checking the money trail to the accuseds' bank accounts, in their pursuit of a motive in the murder of Ghatkopar diamond merchant, Rajeshwar Udani.

On Tuesday, Pant Nagar police produced the four accused, Sachin Pawar, Dinesh Pawar, Pranit Bhoir and Siddhesh Patil, in the Metropolitan Magistrate court at Vikhroli, which remanded them in jail custody for 14 days.

The police seized a Skoda which is said to belong to Sachin and was allegedly used in the crime. In all they seized three cars. They also recovered five mobile phones.

Dinesh had purchased a blue t-shirt and jeans for Nikhit, another suspect in the case, after burning the clothes which she had worn at the time of crime.

Police also recorded the statement of the staff of KS Fashion XL store from where Dinesh purchased them. They also seized a broken number plate from Murud, which was dumped by Dinesh.

