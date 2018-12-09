Ghatkopar murder case: Second autopsy to confirm businessman's identity

crime

Though family identified decomposed remains of the Ghatkopar based businessman, police probe hinges on FSL report

Who allegedly dumped the body at an isolated spot in Panvel

A team of forensic surgeons from KEM Hospital conducted a second autopsy on the highly decomposed remains of Rajeshwar Udani. The challenge for the team at KEM would be to look for vital clues on the decomposed body, missed by the doctor at Panvel Rural Hospital, where the first autopsy was done on December 4.

This includes any obvious fractures on the body and marks of haemorrhage beneath the neck muscles. To rule out poisoning, the doctors will examine the blood sample. They will also be examining nail clippings to confirm if the blood stain of the suspects was lodged during any scuffle.



Accused Sachin Pawar and Dinesh Pawar

A senior police official from Navi Mumbai, on condition of anonymity, said, "As the body was decomposed when found, we must understand that the quality of preliminary investigations will be limited to ascertaining if it was a case of homicide. We are also looking for evidence to preserve samples [femur thigh bone] for DNA analysis."

According to the officer, the non-postgraduate forensic doctor, who conducted the previous autopsy, had not been able to ascertain the cause of death and kept it pending for chemical and DNA analysis. "Unfortunately, the samples are still at the police station and has not been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Kalina yet," he said.



The car in which Rajeshwar Udani's body was transported after he was murdered. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

When contacted, Assistant Police Inspector Vijay Kedkar of Panvel Taluka Police admitted that the viscera samples were at the police station and that they would send it to FSL on Monday.

When asked about the samples collected, he said, "We received the autopsy report only on Friday, and the reason for death is pending. As the body was identified by the relatives, the case will now be investigated by the police."

Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region) Lakhmi Gautam said that once they receive the findings of the second autopsy, the police will corroborate the same with the leads received during the preliminary probe.

