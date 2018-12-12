Ghatkopar murder: Did killer use multiple women to lure jeweller to death?

crime

The cops have now brought two more women under the scanner in the case. Cops had earlier questioned TV actor Debolina Bhattacharya, as well as a bar dancer suspected of honey-trapping Rajeshwar Udani

Dinesh Pawar to court on Tuesday.

The plot continues to thicken in Ghatkopar diamond merchant Rajeshwar Udani's murder case. The Pant Nagar police arrested three more suspects in the case, bringing the total number of accused up to six.

The newly arrested accused are Mahesh Bhoir (31, a bodybuilder who allegedly strangled Udani), Siyasti Sarvan Khan alias Dolly (41, beautician) and Nikhit alias Zara Mohammad Khan (20, Dolly's distant relative).



The Pant Nagar police escort Dolly and Zara to the police station

The women angle

According to the police, Dolly was in touch with one of the alleged conspirators, BJP member Sachin Pawar. Dolly introduced him to Zara, who wanted to become a Bollywood actor. They promised to find her work in Bollywood if she would act out a charade to lure Udani.



Pranit Bhoir to court on Tuesday. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Yesterday, the police produced in court the earlier arrested Dinesh Pawar (constable accused of carrying out the murder plot) and Pranit Bhoir (auto driver who allegedly drove the murder vehicle). They were remanded to police custody till December 15. In court, Dinesh claimed he was beaten up in police custody, but no marks were found on his body. Defence advocate Samadhan Sulane argued that Pranit was an auto driver and couldn't have driven the murder car as he didn't have a four-wheeler driving licence.

Sources said that on November 29, Dinesh allegedly killed Udani but didn't immediately inform Sachin about it. Sachin got impatient and allegedly asked a party worker to accompany him to Navi Mumbai. However, he got cold feet and asked the driver to turn around.

