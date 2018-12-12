Ghats of Rishikesh over Mumbai any day for Ekta Kapoor

television

Ekta Kapoor who along with actress Mahie Gill performed a 'Maha Aarti' in Haridwar, says she loves the vibe of the holy city

Ekta Kapoor

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor, who along with actress Mahie Gill performed a 'Maha Aarti' in Haridwar, says she loves the vibe of the holy city. Since multiple scenes of Apaharan have been shot in Haridwar, the place is all the more special to Ekta. And since the Balaji Telefilms family is quite religious, she along with Mahie Gill was seen performing the 'Aarti' on Monday to seek blessings for a positive start to the ALTBalaji web series.

"I am extremely happy to be back as we have spent many days shooting for the series here in the scenic locations of Haridwar. The experience of riding on the ATV bikes along with Mahie at the Ganga ghats was quite splendid. "If given a choice, I would choose the Ghats of Rishikesh any day over Mumbai," Ekta said in a statement.

Arundoy Singh, Varun Badola and Nidhi Singh too are a part of the show.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever