Ghavri quits as CIC chief on crucial day

Mumbai Cricket Association's Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) had one-on-one interactions with the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team's senior players and support staff, but the CIC chief Karsan Ghavri resigned a few hours before the crucial meeting.

Former India pacer Raju Kulkarni took Ghavri's place. The CIC first interacted with the selection committee comprising Ajit Agarkar, Nilesh Kulkarni, Ravi Thakkar and Sunil More.

That was followed by a discussion with Dhawal Kulkarni and Siddhesh Lad, the two players who led Mumbai this season. Aditya Tare, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Akhil Herwadkar, coach Vinayak Samant and support staff members met the CIC individually as well. Ghavri clarified he resigned due to personal reasons.

"We all agreed that the will to succeed is missing. We asked them why they were not playing like old Mumbai teams and we are going to work on that. Hopefully, we can solve those (issues)," said Kulkarni after the meeting that lasted more than five hours.

