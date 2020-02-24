Ghaziabad man dragged with dog leash, asked to bark by spouse's relatives

In a bizarre incident, reported from Ghaziabad, a man was beaten up, dragged with a dog leash and asked to bark allegedly by the kin of his spouse. A video, which was shot last year in May, went viral on social media and an inquiry has been initiated into the incident. "I was picked up by my wife's relatives as they were not happy with our court marriage. They thrashed me and shot a video of the incident in May 2019," said Ikramuddin, the victim while speaking to ANI.

Ghaziabad: In a viral video, some men are seen thrashing another man. Victim Ikramuddin says,"Relatives of my second wife were not happy as we performed marriage in court. They thrashed me&shot video of incident in May 2019. No action taken by police as woman's brother is a cop". pic.twitter.com/WpbJblqCjY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 23, 2020

Ikramuddin also alleged that so far no action has been taken by the police as his wife's younger brother is a constable. "No action is taken by the police as my wife's brother is a cop," he said.

Prabhat Kumar, a constable at Sadar Police Station, also spoke to ANI regarding the incident and said, "We have received a video. We will investigate each angle in the story. An order to file an FIR has been given."

