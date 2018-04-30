Ghaziabad rape: Police gets test report of juvenile accused

The officer said the report of the bone density test conducted to ascertain whether the accused juvenile is actually a minor will be submitted to the Juvenile Justice Board



Delhi Police Crime Branch has received the bone density test report of a juvenile who was apprehended in connection with the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl inside a madrasa in Ghaziabad, a senior police officer said today. The officer said the report of the bone density test conducted to ascertain whether the accused juvenile is actually a minor will be submitted to the Juvenile Justice Board.

Earlier this week, the police had also arrested Ghulam Shahid, the madrasa cleric, for allegedly being aware of the crime committed on the the madrasa premises.

The girl was rescued on April 22 from the madrasa by a Delhi Police team. The police were informed on April 21 by the girl's father that his daughter had gone missing after she went to the market. Subsequently, the girl was rescued from the madrasa and the juvenile apprehended, the police said.

The victim had recorded her statement in front of a magistrate on April 23. She had said the juvenile had taken her to the madrasa to meet his friends.

