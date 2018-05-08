Ghaziabad schools, colleges closed on Tuesday due to adverse weather warning
In an order, District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari said that in view of the forecast for a thunderstorm on Tuesday, private and government schools and colleges shall remained closed
All the public and private schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed on Tuesday in view of the adverse weather expected, it was announced on Monday.
In an order, District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari said that in view of the forecast for a thunderstorm on Tuesday, private and government schools and colleges shall remained closed.
