Ghaziabad's elevated road project gets environment clearance

Prestigious elevated road project from UP Gate to Raj Nagar Extension in Ghaziabad on Friday got the much-awaited environment clearance, paving the way for its inauguration, an official said. Atul Sharma, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) Public Relations Officer (PRO), said a state-level committee on environment gave the clearance to the 10-km-long elevated road project. GDA Vice Chairperson and District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari had earlier announced that the elevated road -- which would shorten over an hour-long journey from the city to the National Capital to barely 18 minutes -- would be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Highlighting the project's importance, Maheswari said the elevated road had been constructed on Transit-oriented Development (TOD) basis, which took five years to be completed. On September 20, 2013, the GDA Board cleared the proposal to build the road at an estimated cost of Rs 1,142 crore and on October 18, 2014, the contract was awarded to Hyderabad-based Navyug Enterprises. The road is ready now in all respects to be thrown open to the public.

