Ghoomketu teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap's light-hearted family entertainer

ZEE5, India's largest original content creator and video streaming platform has been consistently providing entertainment to viewers while they are safe at home during the lockdown. Ever since Ghoomketu was announced to be premiering on the platform, everyone has been looking forward to the release on 22nd May. A fun-filled comedy-drama, Ghoomketu has a wickedly playful backdrop and will be great for the entire family to watch together. The teaser of the film is out today and there is no doubt that this is a must-watch family entertainer.

The teaser opens with Nawazuddin Siddiqui aka Ghoomketu, an aspiring writer, entering Mumbai, the city of dreams. You can see him enjoying a good conversation with a 'bhelpuri wala', typical joys of exploring the city for an outsider. Anurag Kashyap (switched roles and can be seen acting in this one), plays a laid-back, corrupt cop who has been given the task to find Ghoomketu. He does not take this seriously, until, one day, a man comes in to lodge a complaint and after a fun banter, reveals his name – Ghoomketu! Inspector Badlani cannot believe his eyes! Before wrapping up, it moves on to show glimpses of some of the most-awaited cameos including Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha!

Check out the Ghoomketu teaser here:

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), this film will be exclusively releasing on ZEE5.

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film also has ace director Anurag Kashyap as a cop and the talented Ila Arun as Ghoomketu's Aunt, in lead roles along with Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire, Ragini Khanna and others. Along with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha; the film will also see special cameos from Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikhil Advani.

ZEE5 recently launched the poster of Ghoomketu which shows the lead, Nawazuddin Siddiqui arriving in Mumbai with his 'pitara' and the iconic Gateway of India as the backdrop.

The movie is a comedy-drama from the viewpoint of an inexperienced writer struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. On his quest to come up with a great story, he is inspired by day to day mundane life activities. Will his ambition and determination exceed his talents? Or will a corrupt cop, who is on a mission to find Ghoomketu, put a brake on his 30-day escapade?

Ghoomketu premieres on May 22, exclusively on ZEE5. Stay tuned!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news