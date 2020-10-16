Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive for Covid-19

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has tested positive for Covid-19.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in the last few days may kindly follow the protocol," Azad tweeted on Friday.

In the Rajya Sabha, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu recently recovered from the infection, while many other members had also tested positive during the recently held Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and R.P.N. Singh have been infected by the virus and are under treatment.

With a spike of 63,371 new cases and 895 deaths in the 24 hours, India's Covid tally reached 73,70,469 on Friday, as per the data released by the Union Health Ministry.

Out of these, 64,53,779 have been discharged, 8,04,528 are currently active while 1,12,161 have lost the battle against the pandemic.

