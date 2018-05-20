Gianluigi Buffon bids farewell to Juventus in 2-1 win over Hellas Verona

Juventus' iconic Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon won 19 titles at Juve, including both the Serie A and Italian Cup crowns in his final season



Juventus' goalkeeper from Italy Gianluigi Buffon lifts the trophy during the victory ceremony following the Italian Serie A last football match of the season Juventus versus Verona at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Pic/AFP

Juventus' iconic Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon played his last game with the Serie A champions on Saturday, defeating the already relegated Hellas Verona 2-1. Buffon, 40, announced on Thursday that he is to leave the club after 17 years, and during the match, fans held a giant photo of him with the Scudetto shield awarded to the Serie A champion, reports Efe.

The Juventus captain started the game, playing for 63 minutes before being replaced to the sounds of a long standing ovation from fans, his teammates and Verona's players while leaving the field. Buffon won 19 titles at Juve, including both the Serie A and Italian Cup crowns in his final season.

In Saturday's match, Daniele Rugani got Juventus on the scoreboard in the 50th minute, while Miralem Pjanic doubled the score from a set piece two minutes later. Verona managed to narrow the gap in the 76th minute thanks to former Atletico Madrid player Alessio Cerci. Juventus wraps up the league season with 95 points, seven ahead of Napoli, which is set to take on Crotone on Sunday.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever