Gianluigi Buffon's a monument, says Italy boss Di Biagio

Italy's interim coach Luigi Di Biagio has praised captain Gianluigi Buffon, adding that the goalkeeper was called up to unite the locker room ahead of two football friendly ties this month.

Buffon, 40, is to continue as the Italian national team's goalkeeper, according to Di Biagio, who replaced Giampiero Ventura after Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. "Gigi's a monument, and is here not only to unify the team but also play and give something more," Di Biagio said ahead of the upcoming friendlies against England and Argentina.

After missing the last opportunity to qualify for the World Cup, the Italian football federation FIGC hired Di Biagio, Italy's Under-21 national team coach, to take the helm of the first team on an interim basis.

