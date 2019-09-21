Giconda Vessichelli's upcoming Song 'Contigo Bom Bom'

Stay tuned and make yourself fit to dance the new song by Gioconda Vessichelli 'Contigo Bom Bom' in a sexi Latino beat with a flavour of Indian music and with one Gioconda's unmissable line in Opera style which she uses to sign the beginning of each of her songs like if the high pitch in opera style is the starting point of all the peppy rhythm which will follow in the song.

Gioconda Vessichelli International Opera singer winner of 7 international opera competitions where she won always the first prize over opera singers coming from all over the world, we have clapped her singing the most difficult full operas in the most prestigious theatres of the world with best conductors and acting on stage under the guide of best theatre directors, as well as we have seen her in many tv channels in Europe and India, (let s not forget her relevant performance at 'Venice Awards' world broadcasted by Italian Government channel Rai 2 where she was the only opera singer to be chosen to sing for the Grammy Award Winner movie music composer Ennio Morricone), but that's not all for the grown up child prodigy who has been the student and she has taken the secret of singing technique from legendary singers such as Magda Olivero, Daniela Dessi’, Gianni Raimondi, and from the best tenor of the world Luciano Pavarotti: Gioconda Vessichelli has always been a sparkling and eclectic personality curious about different cultures and in need of using her brain in a creative and innovative way.

So this time Gioconda Vessichelli will surprise us with a song having Latino beat (which is in her blood as she is from Italy) but the innovation is that she has been able to give an Indian flavour to the song by collaborating with Indian musicians and by putting Hindi words in the song along with her mother tongues Italian and Spanish languages and English (the versatile singer can sing in 10 languages and can speak 7 languages plus she can play 5 instruments as she has 2 music degrees from Italian University of Music and performing arts "Santa Cecilia')..so beside her line sung in opera style which is a seal that she always uses in her songs, 4 languages will be in the song enriched by Indian music over a Latino beat that will overwhelm you and will push you to dance along with the beautiful western beauties and Latino dancers present in the sparkling video settled in the marvellous landscape of Italy signed by great Italian video direction 'Calibro9'.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.