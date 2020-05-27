Gifts galore! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan receives surprise

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan was surprised to receive Eid goodies from fans at his Kandivali home despite the lockdown. Turns out some fan groups of the telly heartthrob had placed orders online with choreographer-baker Himanshu Gadani who lives in his neighbourhood. He not only whipped up the treats but also delivered it to him.

Here's how the Eid goodies look like!

For the unversed, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started in 2009, became one of the most popular television shows. As the years passed by, the fan following grew so huge, there was no turning back for the entire team. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, the lead pair that played the roles of Kartik and Naira, which fans made into Kaira, were celebrating their four years of friendship yesterday on May 18.

Mohsin has an interesting take on love and relationships. In a media interaction, speaking about his friendship with co-star Shivangi, he said, "If I ever date a girl, I want it to be the forever-kind. I am very romantic that way. Someday, when I finally get married, no one will be more excited than my Ammi. So if any girl is up for the challenge of dating me my Ammi must approve."

Khan also added, "I have always been a shy kid right from my school days. I was very introverted. However, after I started working as an actor, I have changed a bit. We have a school reunion coming up and I can't wait to meet all my teachers and old friends who knew me as the shy, quiet and disciplined child."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news