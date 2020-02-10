Although he rose to fame with Pretentious Movie Reviews, a YouTube series with fellow comic Kanan Gill, Biswa Kalyan Rath has grown by leaps and bounds: he got his own stand-up special on a streaming platform and also created the web series Laakhon Mein Ek. At this gig, Biswa will put up an hour-long experimental show. So, hold on to your giggling and your seats, too.

On February 12, 7 pm

At The Habitat, OYO Townhouse, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 350

