Gigi Hadid and Lews Hamilton rev it up in a Mercedes

British Formula One star Lewis Hamilton had a rather beautiful visitor at the grid in form of US supermodel Gigi Hadid. In a video footage, Hadid met Hamilton and decided to show him her driving skills. Hadid takes him for a ride in a Mercedes and when he asks her, "What speed are we doing?", a nervous Hadid replied, "120."



A screengrab of the video where Gigi Hadid is driving as Lewis Hamilton looks on

Hamilton shared his driving experience and told her, "Don't turn it so quick like that." To which, she replied, "Scary, scary."

Eventually, Hadid asked him to drive. Hamilton then revved up at the circuit as his new co-driver can be heard screaming "Oh my God, Lew, Lew, Lew," as she held his hand. The video was posted on Tommy Hilfiger's Twitter account to announce the two as their new brand ambassadors. Many online users hinted Hamilton that Hadid, who broke up with singer Zayn Malik just three days ago, is single.

